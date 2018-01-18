This 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Was a GT Car for the 1930s

Amidst the myriad of classics set to star in Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction this year, this 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II stands out.

It’s not just the car’s physical size, dwarfing many of the svelte and sleek post-war sports cars also being sold at the event, but also the car’s interesting history.

One of the last models to be personally overseen by Sir Henry Royce, this Phantom II Continental is a variant on the larger Phantom II which was designed to be chauffeur driven.

Somewhat smaller, with six inches taken out of the wheelbase, this Continental version was designed to carry two to four people in comfort and at high speed over long distances.

The idea of grand touring was alive and well for wealthy customers in the 1930s and this car was built for the task, able to cross continents with ease, as its “Continental” moniker implies.

In addition to the shortened wheelbase, this Phantom II Continental was given a suspension tuned towards the sporty end of things, along with a higher-ratio rear axle, a shallower steering column angle, and a lowered floor which allowed for the car’s sporty, Barker-built “Three-Position Drophead Coupe” coachwork.

With 7.7-liters of displacement, the overhead-valve inline-six-cylinder engine produced 120 hp and was paired with a four-speed manual gearbox.

This particular car, thought to be one of just four built, was delivered new to the United States before returning to England in 1936 after its owner passed away.

After spending time with a member of British Parliament, the Rolls-Royce would later travel back to the U.S. and then to Switzerland, even spending some time in Scottsdale, Arizona, the auction’s hosting city, in the 1970s.

Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction will run January 19 and 20, where this Rolls-Royce is expected to bring $625,000 to $725,000 when it crosses the block.

Photos courtesy of Gooding & Company.