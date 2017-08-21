1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer Wins Best of Show at Pebble Beach

A deep blue 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer snagged the top trophy at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Francis Curzon, the 5th Earl of Howe, who co-founded the British Racing Drivers’ Club and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1931, was the original owner of the car.

“We’ve had the car for several years,” said owner and collector Bruce R. McCaw, of Bellevue, Washington in a statement.

“The question was whether or not to restore it. I always hate to restore something that doesn’t need it. But we finally found enough pictures that we knew the car needed to be restored.”

According to McCaw, the car’s blue paint was inspired by a dress made of peacock feathers in the 1850s. A 7.0-liter supercharged straight-six engine powers the beautiful Mercedes-Benz.

Steve Babinsky of Lebanon, New Jersey restored the vintage roadster with its long hood and low-cut doors. It retains its original Marchal lighting equipment and chrome-plated wheel lugs.

“This Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer is a combination of speed, style, and power,” said Concours chairman Sandra Button.

“Somehow these three elements—along with those fantastic torpedo running boards—become the very definition of elegance.”

This year’s Concours drew 204 cars from 15 countries and 31 states and the event also raised more than $1.6 million for local charities.

Celebrity guests spotted among the spectators included Jay Leno, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Strahan, and Jerry Seinfeld.

The 68th Pebble Beach Concours will be held on Sunday, August 26, so you still have plenty of time to restore your own classic for next year’s festivities.