19 Great Hood Ornaments at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

As you meander around the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, there’s so much to take in that the experience can be overwhelming. Sometimes you have to slow down and enjoy the details, which is why we present here 19 hood ornaments that caught our eye during our stroll around Pebble Beach Golf Links’ 18th fairway.

The hood ornament really came into its own in the late 1920s and 1930s and while many brands had their own trademark ornament, custom ornaments really set a car apart from the crowd in their day.

Here’s a mix of hood ornaments we found interesting – from Bentley to Voisin and everything in between. Most identify as animals or birds, but the female form and warrior-like figures are also popular subjects. Hood ornaments are typically made from cast bronze or brass, then chromed or silver-plated, but glass ornaments are also out there.

Take a look through our extensive gallery and pick your own favorite!