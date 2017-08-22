18 Favorite Ferraris from Pebble Beach

With 2017 being Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary, it was natural that the Italian automaker was honored at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. There was one huge display with, appropriately, 70 Ferraris. Then four classes on the field—Grand Touring, Competition, Major Race Winners, and One-Off Specials.

We could go on for pages about the spectacle, the sounds of the engines, the amount of history rolling about the field on four wheels and with a lot of red paint.

Then again, there’s a better chance you would rather see what was on display. So enjoy.

1. We have to start with Ferrari’s 250 GTO (pictured at top), arguably the most legendary model from the maker. First raced in 1962, GTOs were a major reason Ferrari won the FIA’s GT championship in 1962, 1963, and 1964. Thirty-three were assembled in this configuration and if you want one today, you’ll need at least $50 million. Driving number 24 in Pebble’s Dawn Patrol is its owner, Chip Conner. His passenger is another GTO owner, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason.

2. Ferrari’s U.S. distributor, the legendary Luigi Chinetti, entered this 250 LM in the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans. Driven by Jochen Rindt and American Masten Gregory, it won the French classic with a lead of five laps. Now part of the collection at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, this 250 LM is the last Ferrari to win Le Mans.

3. To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Ferrari gathered 70 of its best for a display at Pebble Beach. Hard to choose among the newest, but there’s something about the slightly evil smile on the face of the F12tdf that earned it a spot on this list.

4. Dawn Patrol and another Ferrari Testa Rossa, right? Wrong. This is a 1960 Ferrari 246 S Dino Fantuzzi Spyder. It is the little brother of the TR, with a 85.0-in. wheelbase versus the Testa Rossa’s 89.7. Instead of the 300-horsepower 3.0-liter V-12, the Dino has a 250-horspower 2.6-liter V-6. Both share the same memorable bodywork, just different sizes.

5. This is one of the dramatic Pinin Farina-designed Ferrari Berlinettas from the mid-1950s. A 1954 375 MM, it was the design firm’s 1954 Paris Show car, created for Italian film director Roberto Rossellini.

6. Boano built few Ferraris, but they are beautiful. This is one of a trio—one 250 GT, two 410s—with a sleek shape and the tail fins of the mid-1950s. Here we see the 1956 250 GT on Pebble’s awards ramp.

7. Ferrari and Pininfarina were partners for years, the design firm signaling what Maranello would be producing. This famous show car from Pininfarina is the 1967 Ferrari 206 Dino Competizione Pininfarina Coupe.

8. Does this look ready for battle or what? A 1958 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti Spyder, it was built for Luigi Chinetti and raced in the U.S.

9. Another Ferrari story. This is the 1959 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa TR59/60 in which Olivier Gendebien and Paul Frere won the 1960 24 Hours of Le Mans. Gendebien won Le Mans four times, three with Phil Hill and that one with Frere. Decades later, several of us were at dinner with Hill and Frere. The latter—a consummate Belgian gentleman—turned to Hill and apologized for winning in 1960. He said, “Phil, you and Olivier should have both had four victories.” We were all stunned.

10. One of the most famous cars in Ferrari’s history, this 166 MM Touring Barchetta won both the Mille Miglia and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1949. Victories in those two major endurance events did a great deal to establish the reputation of the fledgling Ferrari factory.

11. We have to have one of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB Scaglietti Berlinettas, the predecessor of the 250 GTO. This one is from 1961 and won its class in that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sergio Scaglietti was responsible for shaping many of Ferrari’s finest race cars.

12. For 1967, the Ferrari 412 P P3/4 Competiziones were built to compete again the Ford GT40s. Out back is a 4.0-liter V-12. Why yellow? This car was originally raced by Ferrari’s importer to Belgium, Jacques Swaters, and his Ecurie Francorchamps team. Actor/singer Dean Martin’s son, Dino, had this car semi-legalized in the late 1960s and drove it on the streets. Chick magnet extraordinaire.

13. One of a famous short run of Ferraris from Zagato. Built in 1956 with a double-bubble roof, it is based on a long-wheelbase (LWB) TdF chassis. There’s a 3.0-liter V-12 up front, with 0-60 in a little over 5.0 seconds, top speed just shy of 150 mph.

14. You want exclusive Ferraris? How about one of six. That’s how many Ferrari Sergios were constructed in honor of Sergio Pininfarina, who ran that famed design house. Based on Ferrari’s 458 Special, three of the Sergios were sold in the U.S. by invitation. With 597 horsepower, the Sergios were sold for a reported $3 million.

15. We need a Ferrari Formula 1 car. This is a 1975 312 T driven by Niki Lauda. That was, of course, one of the Austrian’s championship years (1975, 1977, 1984). Wish you could have heard these as they screamed through the streets of Monaco.

16. This 1951 Ferrari 340 America Vignale Berlinetta won the grueling 1951 Mille Miglia driven by Gigi Villorsei through terrible weather.

17. Another Mille Miglia-winning Ferrari, though this one a tragic story. Piero Taruffi drove this Ferrari 315 S Scaglietti Spyder to win the Italian classic in 1957. Sadly, Alfonso de Portago crashed his Ferrari 335 S, killing himself, co-driver Edmont Nelson and 10 spectators. Italy ended the Mille Miglia. By the way, that is Sir Jackie Stewart driving the car and the “wee Scot” looks as though he’d have sit on a phone book to race it.

18. And while we’re on the subject of needing to be propped up while driving. This is the 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Scaglietti Spyder in which Phil Hill and Olivier Gendebien won that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The pair would win three of those French classics. There was terrible weather with pouring rain through much of the race. Hill was famous for his very fast times during the rain and explained he propped himself up to create a gap between his visor and the windscreen to get a clear view ahead. How did he prop himself up? He sat on the tool kit.