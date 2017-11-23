2019 Infiniti QX50 Revealed Ahead of 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

The Infiniti QX50 luxury SUV gets an all-new platform and a VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine for 2019.

The family hauler looks similar to the concept that was unveiled at last year’s Detroit auto show. This one sports more conventional headlights, wheels, and less chrome around the lower grille.

It’s bulkier than earlier models and its silhouette is not as svelte as its QX30 sibling. If you replace one of the fog lights with a giant cigar, you might have a character from a Pixar’s “Cars” movie too.

Weight figures and pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the mid-size SUV, but we do know that it features a new VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine.

The 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. It delivers 268 hp and 280 lb ft of torque and is mated to a continuously-variable transmission (CVT).

Infiniti claims that the all-wheel drive version can sprint from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds and get there in 6.7 seconds for front-wheel drive models. It has a top speed of 143 mph, which should be plenty fast for getting to your tee times on time.

“Variable compression ratio technology represents a breakthrough in powertrain development. The QX50, powered by our VC-Turbo, is the first production vehicle ever to give drivers an engine that transforms on demand, setting a new benchmark for powertrain capability and refinement.” Randy Parker, Infiniti VP, in a statement.

The 2019 QX50 measures 184.8 x 66.1 x 74.9 inches (LxHxW) and has a 110.2-inch wheelbase. Ground clearance comes in at 8.6 inches.

“Infiniti’s ProPilot Assist technologies offer support when needed and add to the enjoyment and confidence of the driver. Our intention is to empower the driver and enhance feelings of pleasure behind the wheel, not to remove the driver from the equation,” said François Bancon, product & programs VP, in a release.

There’s room in the back for three sets of golf bags or a stroller we are informed. The trunk’s volume expands from 31.6 cubic feet to 37 cubic feet that can grow to 60 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Infiniti also claims that the 2019 QX50 FWD SUV gets 27/27 mpg city/highway miles and the AWD version gets 26/26 mpg city/highway miles.

Pricing and delivery dates will likely be announced at the L.A. auto show next week.