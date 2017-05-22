12-Car Collection Found in Swiss Castle Sells for $2.3 Million

Barn finds are so passé. Real collectors know the real stuff is found within the bowels of European castles and villas, long hidden from public view. Bonhams just sold a well-preserved collection extracted from a Swiss schloss, a 12-car cluster that ranged from a pair of pre-war Rolls to a few mid-60s Maseratis.

In a bid to protect the identity of the seller, the info on the schloss, collection history, and storage facility is scarce, but the cars appear to be in fairly good condition and require only minor mechanical work.

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster – $1,267,086

Headlining this “castle” sale is clean silver-over-red 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL. If you’ve seen other SLs, you’ve seen this one – it’s a regular silver-over-red Roadster that wears no special materials, features, or extras. The bread-and-butter for blue-chip car collections, it was bought for a fair $1,267,086. Bonhams says it hasn’t run in two years, so the powertrain will need refreshing before the buyer can play with his or her new toy.

1973 Ford Mustang Convertible – $23,273

I bet you weren’t expecting a first-generation Ford Mustang convertible to follow the SL. Thanks to its 248-hp, 5.7-liter (351ci) V-8, this automatic ‘73 still has some of the gumption that made the Mustang famous. According to Bonhams, this crimson Pony was purchased new by the seller when he was studying abroad in the U.S.

1968 Maserati Quattroporte – $71,111

Conceivably when the lord of the schloss needed to shuttle guests to and from his estate, he left his 300SL in the paddock and picked up gentlemen and debutantes in this deep-blue Maserati Quattroporte. Or, rather, his driver must have – Bonhams says he never drove the Quattroporte in 20 years of ownership. Regardless, whoever did drive the Quattroporte had a hell of a time with the 4.7-liter V-8 under the shapely front hood.

1969 Maserati Ghibli SS – $196,527

The mysterious castle collector apparently has an affinity for the trident, with three stellar examples of the breed offered up at auction. Like the Quattroporte and the ’71 Indy America, the Ghibli is swathed in gorgeous dusky blue paint over a tan leather interior.

The Ghibli was seen as a contemporary competitor for the indomitable Ferrari 365/4 Daytona, both in style, poise, and performance. Both are smooth, refined long-distance cruisers with penchants for 170 mph top speeds and sonorous engines. One key difference – the Ghibli grabbed power from a 4.9-liter V-8 instead of the Ferrari’s 4.4-liter V-12.

1971 Maserati Indy America – $60,768

Seamlessly blending the characteristics of both the Quattroporte and the Ghibli, the blue-on-tan 1971 Maserati Indy America was well-bought at $60,768. The swoopy Indy is best seen as a four-seat sister to the two-seat Ghibli, featuring similar powertrains and performance.

Don’t read too much into the name – the ‘America’ designation speaks directly to the model’s federal compliance. To wit, the Indy America was the U.S. market variant of Maserati’s four-seat coupe.

1933 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Phantom II Roadster – $125,415

On the opposite end of the spectrum is this fat-fendered pre-war Roller. The Phantom II was one of the landmark models from the British automaker, especially for limousine use. This particular Phantom II was used by a hotel to shuttle guests around before it was purchased by the collector from a personal friend.

1921 Rolls-Royce 40/50hp Silver Ghost Phaeton – $78,869

Like the previous Phantom II, this is a car from an era of Rolls-Royce when they truly made the greatest cars in the world for the wealthy, famous, and influential. Not much is known about the early ownership history of this silver phaeton, but records indicate it purchased it from a friend in 1997.

1971 Lamborghini Espada Series II – $93,092

Need more blue-on-tan? This Lamborghini Espada should fit the bill. Surprisingly, the years have been kind to the Espada’s big-butt figure and the collector market is beginning to recognize the vintage V-12-powered, manual transmission-equipped bargain staring them in the face. This dusty Espada sold for a strong $93,092.

1980 Aston Martin V8 Volante – $193,941

For a moment, this generation of Aston Martin was considered one of the fastest cars you could purchase. In that case, the drop-top variant was even more thrilling. Fitting the Mustang-esque appearance is the lumpy 5.3-liter Tadek Marek V-8 under the front hood, allowing for a top speed of up to 160 mph.

1972 Jaguar E-Type Series III V-12 – $72,404

No collection is complete without an E-Type, and this Swiss schloss find is no different. This ’72 is an example of the final Series 3 version of Jaguar’s famous roadster and boasts the legendary 5.3-liter V-12 engine. Its 272 hp is managed by a five-speed manual transmission, making this car quite desirable.

1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Coupe – $36,202

In a strange deviation, this E-Type Coupe is British Racing Green instead of the collection’s blue-over-tan. Nothing too outlandish here, just a well-presented Jag E-Type coupe that’s only had two previous owners.

1981 Mercedes-Benz 500 SLC – $59,475

Finally, we end up at the most sensible of the castle collection. According to Bonhams, this two-door Benz was purchased new by the seller and used as daily transport between his home and business. Despite regular use, the car wears only 28,000 miles on the odometer. Values on clean SLCs has steadily risen, but we have a feeling this $60,000 final sale price is an outlier, despite the low mileage and clean presentation.