2019 Bentley Flying Spur Spied Street Testing

The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur test mule has been spotted for the first time without Porsche Panamera bodywork. But now, the prototype is heavily camouflaged to look like the current generation Flying Spur.

In its current incarnation, the Flying Spur is effectively a four-door version of the Bentley Continental GT — the next generation of which will be influenced by the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept that was revealed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. The same should apply to the 2019 version of the Flying Spur.

Under the bodywork, the upcoming Flying Spur will share its platform with the Porsche Panamera, which received a complete overhaul for the 2017 model year. These luxury sports sedans and coupes will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s new MSB-F rear- and all-wheel-drive platform. We expect this sharing to yield more electronic technology, weight reduction, and autonomous driving from the next generation of Flying Spur.

Powertrain options from the Panamera may also carry over to the new Flying Spur. This could include hybrid and diesel options currently available in Porsche’s sports sedan. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 from the previous generation would be a welcome carryover as well.

The next generation of Flying Spur should debut in late 2018 or early 2019.