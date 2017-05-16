Auctions America Liquidates Level 5 Motorsports Inventory

They say the best way to make a small fortune in auto racing is to start with a large fortune. Scott Tucker, the founder of now-defunct Level 5 Motorsports, started his racing team with a large fortune in ill-gotten money, according to Federal authorities. When his allegedly fraudulent payday loan scheme business went bust after being cracked by the Feds in early 2016, so did his Level 5 Motorsports team, leaving Auctions America to put the remains of the team up for auction this past weekend at its Auburn Spring sale.

The Level 5 inventory reads like an essentials guide to starting a race team. In addition to 11 race cars, the Auctions America sale featured several lots of spare bodywork, engines, tires, and wheels along with plenty of logistical and hospitality items including pit carts, air compressors, laptops, tools and EZ-up shelters.

Tucker was arrested and Level 5 Motorsports shut down over a year ago, so many of the cars available aren’t competitive in top series these days. The top-selling race car was a 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD which had a handful of podium finishes with Level 5 in 2014, including a class win at the 24 Hours of Daytona and a second – in-class at the 12-Hours of Sebring. Those results probably explain why this particular car brought a strong $462,000 – nearly double that of a similar 458 GTD with limited provenance.

Meanwhile, a 2006 Ferrari F430 GT2 race car used as a test car brought $225,500, a Honda-powered 2011 Lola B1143 LMP2 IMSA car that won its class at the 2011 12-Hours of Sebring and Road America brought $112,750, and a 2012 HPD ARX-03 LMP2 IMSA car with several class wins to its name in 2012 fetched $110,000.

If whole race cars weren’t in your budget, you could have walked away with plenty of mementos at a lower price. A set of two race-used pit crew “lollipop” signs found a buyer at $518, a lot of several professional tire pressure gauges and pyrometers sold for $863 and another lot including five bins full of Porsche 911 race car spares brought $1438.

In addition to the Level 5 Motorsports inventory, all of which sold at no reserve, there were plenty of classic cars for sale that were unassociated with Scott Tucker and his team. The bargain of the day, at a sale price of just $6,270, was a 1956 Bentley S1 right-hand-drive sedan which was described as largely original and appeared to be in decent, driver-level condition.

Photos by Darin Schnabel © 2017 Courtesy Auctions America