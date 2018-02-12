10 Incredible Things You Want to Know About the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon, But Were Afraid to Ask

Recently, the all-new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon made its U.S. debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. We first saw the sexy new sedan last year when it was unveiled at the Geneva motor show.

Our man Robert Cumberford said about it then, “I find the Arteon’s clean, crisp, and tastefully understated yet efficiently aerodynamic shape to be compelling. I can imagine buying this car and remaining well satisfied with its appearance into the 2020s.”

We drove the all-new Arteon last summer in Wolfsburg, Germany and were impressed by its sharp profile, optional 9.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, and took it for a satisfying spin on the Autobahn.

Here are 10 things about the Arteon that you may or may not know.

1. The bigger, longer, family friendly sedan seats five and replaces the four-passenger CC, which was itself spun off from the Passat CC.

2. The only powerplant available in the U.S. is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available with standard front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive.

3. It’s a low rider compared to the Passat—the mid-sized sedan has a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase, is 1.5-inches wider, and rides 2.3-inches lower. It’s longer than the CC by 2.4-inches and rides on a longer 5.2-inches wheelbase.

4. It’s not as luxurious as a Phaeton, but it comes with a “6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper, transferable Limited Warranty,” says VW.

5. Standard features on all Arteons include heated front seats, LED headlamps, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, forward collision assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitor, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen that’s AndroidAuto and Apple CarPlay friendly.

6. Our favorite upgrades include adaptive cruise control, Digital Cockpit, panoramic sunroof, and a massaging driver’s seat.

7. The Arteon is built in Emden, Germany on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform.

8. The Arteon sports a long hood that extends over flared fenders and wide chrome grille lines that wraps into its two-socket LED headlights. It measures 191.4 x 73.7 x 56.2 inches.

9. The 2019 Arteon is already on sale in Europe and it goes on sale in the U.S. in the late spring.

10. A sportier, R-Line Arteon will be on view at the upcoming 2018 New York Auto Show at the end of March.